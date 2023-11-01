Do you live and breathe all things Cal? Then show your pride in the Golden Bears women's team with some new apparel. For more details on the team, including current stats, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get California Golden Bears jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Cal team leaders

Want to buy Leilani McIntosh's jersey? Or another Cal player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Marta Suarez 7 14.7 6.7 1.3 1.4 0.7 Leilani McIntosh 7 11.6 3.7 6.0 1.9 0.4 Kemery Martín 7 9.0 3.3 1.3 0.9 1.1 Ugonne Onyiah 7 7.6 8.0 0.7 1.6 1.6 McKayla Williams 7 7.1 8.7 1.4 1.0 0.4 Ioanna Krimili 3 15.0 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 Lulu Laditan-Twidale 6 6.0 2.8 1.5 1.0 0.0 Mia Mastrov 6 6.0 2.0 1.3 1.5 0.0 Ila Lane 7 2.1 2.0 0.1 0.3 0.1 Alma Elsnitz 5 3.0 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.2

Cal season stats

Cal has six wins so far this season (6-1).

The Golden Bears are unbeaten at home (4-0) and 2-1 on the road this year.

The Golden Bears have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 23 games left on Cal's schedule in 2023-24, and six are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Golden Bears? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Cal games

Check out the Golden Bears in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Saint Mary's (CA) H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Gonzaga H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Nevada H 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Eastern Washington H 2:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 UL Monroe H 5:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Cal this season.

Check out the Golden Bears this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.