With a record of 7-0, the Cal Baptist Lancers' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Pepperdine Waves, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Cal Baptist games

Cal Baptist's next matchup information

Opponent: Pepperdine Waves

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse

Top Cal Baptist players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Chloe Webb 7 21.1 8.3 1.9 3.6 0.3 47.0% (47-100) 42.6% (20-47) Grace Schmidt 7 14.0 6.0 1.9 0.6 0.4 52.9% (36-68) 25.0% (1-4) Khloe Lemon 7 9.6 4.3 0.7 0.4 0.0 36.2% (21-58) 31.4% (11-35) Anaiyah Tu'ua 7 8.7 5.0 3.7 1.4 0.6 46.2% (18-39) 38.9% (7-18) Kinsley Barrington 7 8.6 6.6 2.6 0.7 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 31.8% (7-22)

