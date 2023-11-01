With a record of 7-0, the Cal Baptist Lancers' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Pepperdine Waves, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Cal Baptist Lancers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Cal Baptist games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Pepperdine A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 CSU Fullerton H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Texas Southern A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Utah Valley H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Seattle U H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Tarleton State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Abilene Christian A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Southern Utah H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 UT Rio Grande Valley H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 SFA H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Seattle U A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 UT Arlington A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Utah Tech H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Cal Baptist's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pepperdine Waves
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Firestone Fieldhouse

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cal Baptist's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cal Baptist players

Shop for Cal Baptist gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chloe Webb 7 21.1 8.3 1.9 3.6 0.3 47.0% (47-100) 42.6% (20-47)
Grace Schmidt 7 14.0 6.0 1.9 0.6 0.4 52.9% (36-68) 25.0% (1-4)
Khloe Lemon 7 9.6 4.3 0.7 0.4 0.0 36.2% (21-58) 31.4% (11-35)
Anaiyah Tu'ua 7 8.7 5.0 3.7 1.4 0.6 46.2% (18-39) 38.9% (7-18)
Kinsley Barrington 7 8.6 6.6 2.6 0.7 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 31.8% (7-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.