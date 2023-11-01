When you're cheering on Cal Baptist during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Lancers' women's team's recent stats and trends, below.

Cal Baptist team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chloe Webb 6 21.0 8.8 2.0 3.3 0.3 Grace Schmidt 6 15.3 6.5 1.8 0.7 0.3 Khloe Lemon 6 8.7 4.2 0.7 0.5 0.0 Kinsley Barrington 6 8.7 5.8 2.7 0.8 0.3 Anaiyah Tu'ua 6 8.7 4.7 3.7 1.2 0.5 Nhug Bosch Duran 6 6.2 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 Nae Nae Calhoun 4 7.0 4.3 6.0 1.5 0.0 Emily Sewell 6 1.7 1.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 Claudia Fiel 6 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 Sydney White 1 5.0 3.0 0.0 3.0 0.0

Cal Baptist season stats

Cal Baptist is undefeated at 6-0 this season.

The Lancers are 3-0 at home and 3-0 on the road this year.

When Cal Baptist beat the Portland Pilots, the No. 172 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-66 on November 22, it was its signature win of the season so far.

The Lancers have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Cal Baptist's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Cal Baptist games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Pepperdine A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 CSU Fullerton H 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Texas Southern A 3:00 PM

