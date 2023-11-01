On deck for the BYU Cougars women (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Boise State Broncos, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming BYU games

BYU's next matchup information

Opponent: Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center

Top BYU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lauren Gustin 9 16.9 15.0 2.1 0.4 0.3 57.0% (65-114) 0.0% (0-2) Kailey Woolston 9 15.4 4.3 1.8 1.2 0.2 57.8% (52-90) 56.3% (27-48) Amari Whiting 9 12.1 4.6 3.2 1.8 0.2 44.0% (37-84) 38.9% (7-18) Emma Calvert 9 9.9 4.0 1.1 0.3 1.8 61.1% (33-54) 36.8% (7-19) Kaylee Smiler 9 6.3 2.9 3.7 1.7 1.2 46.3% (19-41) 52.2% (12-23)

