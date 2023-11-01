On deck for the BYU Cougars women (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Boise State Broncos, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the BYU Cougars in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming BYU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Boise State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Idaho State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Missouri State A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Nevada N 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 TCU A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Oklahoma H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Iowa State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Houston A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Cincinnati H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Oklahoma State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Texas Tech H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Kansas State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Kansas A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 West Virginia H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Baylor H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

BYU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boise State Broncos
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Marriott Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for BYU's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top BYU players

Shop for BYU gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lauren Gustin 9 16.9 15.0 2.1 0.4 0.3 57.0% (65-114) 0.0% (0-2)
Kailey Woolston 9 15.4 4.3 1.8 1.2 0.2 57.8% (52-90) 56.3% (27-48)
Amari Whiting 9 12.1 4.6 3.2 1.8 0.2 44.0% (37-84) 38.9% (7-18)
Emma Calvert 9 9.9 4.0 1.1 0.3 1.8 61.1% (33-54) 36.8% (7-19)
Kaylee Smiler 9 6.3 2.9 3.7 1.7 1.2 46.3% (19-41) 52.2% (12-23)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.