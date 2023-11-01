Buy Tickets for BYU Cougars Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the BYU Cougars women (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Boise State Broncos, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming BYU games
BYU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Boise State Broncos
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Marriott Center
Top BYU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lauren Gustin
|9
|16.9
|15.0
|2.1
|0.4
|0.3
|57.0% (65-114)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Kailey Woolston
|9
|15.4
|4.3
|1.8
|1.2
|0.2
|57.8% (52-90)
|56.3% (27-48)
|Amari Whiting
|9
|12.1
|4.6
|3.2
|1.8
|0.2
|44.0% (37-84)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Emma Calvert
|9
|9.9
|4.0
|1.1
|0.3
|1.8
|61.1% (33-54)
|36.8% (7-19)
|Kaylee Smiler
|9
|6.3
|2.9
|3.7
|1.7
|1.2
|46.3% (19-41)
|52.2% (12-23)
