BYU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kailey Woolston 7 16.3 4.9 1.4 0.9 0.3 Lauren Gustin 7 16.3 14.4 2.0 0.4 0.3 Amari Whiting 7 11.9 4.9 3.0 1.9 0.1 Emma Calvert 7 9.0 3.4 1.1 0.1 2.0 Kaylee Smiler 7 6.6 2.4 3.7 1.6 1.4 Lauren Davenport 7 4.7 3.6 1.1 0.3 0.1 Nani Falatea 2 10.5 3.5 4.5 0.5 0.5 Rose Bubakar 7 2.6 1.7 0.7 0.6 0.0 Ali'a Matavao 5 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 Heather Hamson 5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.2

BYU season stats

BYU has put together a 6-1 record this season.

The Cougars are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

BYU's signature victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 138) in the RPI. BYU took home the 68-60 win on the road on November 7.

The Cougars, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

BYU has four games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming BYU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Utah A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Utah State H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Boise State H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Idaho State H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Missouri State A 3:30 PM

