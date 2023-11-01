Currently 2-7, the Bucknell Bison's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Merrimack Warriors, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming Bucknell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Merrimack H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Marquette A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Holy Cross A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 American A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Lehigh H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Colgate A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Boston University H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Lafayette H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Navy A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Army H 3:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Loyola (MD) A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 American H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Boston University A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Lehigh A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Colgate H 6:00 PM

Bucknell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Merrimack Warriors
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Sojka Pavilion

Top Bucknell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ashley Sofilkanich 9 11.7 5.0 0.7 1.1 1.7 48.1% (38-79) 0.0% (0-1)
Emma Theodorsson 9 9.4 5.9 1.4 0.1 0.3 31.8% (28-88) 31.0% (9-29)
Isabella King 9 8.4 3.4 1.1 0.8 0.4 40.7% (24-59) 32.4% (11-34)
Caroline Dingler 9 5.2 2.3 1.6 0.8 0.2 44.7% (17-38) 20.0% (2-10)
Blake Matthews 8 3.5 2.3 1.1 1.1 0.3 31.3% (10-32) 7.1% (1-14)

