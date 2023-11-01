Buy Tickets for Bucknell Bison Women's Basketball Games
Currently 2-7, the Bucknell Bison's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Merrimack Warriors, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.
If you're looking to go to see the Bucknell Bison in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Bucknell games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Bucknell's next matchup information
- Opponent: Merrimack Warriors
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Sojka Pavilion
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Bucknell's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Bucknell players
Shop for Bucknell gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ashley Sofilkanich
|9
|11.7
|5.0
|0.7
|1.1
|1.7
|48.1% (38-79)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Emma Theodorsson
|9
|9.4
|5.9
|1.4
|0.1
|0.3
|31.8% (28-88)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Isabella King
|9
|8.4
|3.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|40.7% (24-59)
|32.4% (11-34)
|Caroline Dingler
|9
|5.2
|2.3
|1.6
|0.8
|0.2
|44.7% (17-38)
|20.0% (2-10)
|Blake Matthews
|8
|3.5
|2.3
|1.1
|1.1
|0.3
|31.3% (10-32)
|7.1% (1-14)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.