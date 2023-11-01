Buy Tickets for Bryant Bulldogs Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Fisher Falcons is up next for the Bryant Bulldogs women (5-5), on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Bryant games
Bryant's next matchup information
- Opponent: Fisher Falcons
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Chace Athletic Center
Top Bryant players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mariona Planes Fortuny
|10
|16.3
|7.0
|3.3
|1.6
|1.1
|48.7% (58-119)
|20.0% (4-20)
|Mia Mancini
|10
|15.0
|3.3
|3.0
|1.3
|0.0
|36.6% (45-123)
|45.3% (34-75)
|Martina Boba
|10
|8.8
|3.1
|1.5
|1.9
|0.2
|42.6% (29-68)
|33.3% (10-30)
|Kemari Reynolds
|9
|6.2
|4.4
|3.3
|1.6
|0.7
|35.0% (21-60)
|14.3% (2-14)
|Silvia Gonzalez
|10
|5.6
|2.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|41.2% (21-51)
|28.6% (6-21)
