A game at home versus the Fisher Falcons is up next for the Bryant Bulldogs women (5-5), on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Bryant games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Fisher H 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Boston College A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Bridgewater State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Albany A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UMBC H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Binghamton A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 New Hampshire H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Albany H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 NJIT H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Vermont A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UMBC A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Maine H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 New Hampshire A 6:03 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Binghamton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Maine A 6:00 PM

Bryant's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fisher Falcons
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Chace Athletic Center

Top Bryant players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mariona Planes Fortuny 10 16.3 7.0 3.3 1.6 1.1 48.7% (58-119) 20.0% (4-20)
Mia Mancini 10 15.0 3.3 3.0 1.3 0.0 36.6% (45-123) 45.3% (34-75)
Martina Boba 10 8.8 3.1 1.5 1.9 0.2 42.6% (29-68) 33.3% (10-30)
Kemari Reynolds 9 6.2 4.4 3.3 1.6 0.7 35.0% (21-60) 14.3% (2-14)
Silvia Gonzalez 10 5.6 2.8 1.0 0.3 0.3 41.2% (21-51) 28.6% (6-21)

