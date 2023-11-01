A game at home versus the Fisher Falcons is up next for the Bryant Bulldogs women (5-5), on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Bryant Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Bryant games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Bryant's next matchup information

Opponent: Fisher Falcons

Fisher Falcons Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Chace Athletic Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Bryant's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Bryant players

Shop for Bryant gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mariona Planes Fortuny 10 16.3 7.0 3.3 1.6 1.1 48.7% (58-119) 20.0% (4-20) Mia Mancini 10 15.0 3.3 3.0 1.3 0.0 36.6% (45-123) 45.3% (34-75) Martina Boba 10 8.8 3.1 1.5 1.9 0.2 42.6% (29-68) 33.3% (10-30) Kemari Reynolds 9 6.2 4.4 3.3 1.6 0.7 35.0% (21-60) 14.3% (2-14) Silvia Gonzalez 10 5.6 2.8 1.0 0.3 0.3 41.2% (21-51) 28.6% (6-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.