Bryant team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mariona Planes Fortuny 8 14.8 6.8 2.6 1.7 1.3 Mia Mancini 8 13.6 3.0 3.0 1.3 0.0 Martina Boba 8 9.1 3.1 1.3 1.9 0.1 Kemari Reynolds 7 7.7 3.7 3.7 1.9 0.6 Silvia Gonzalez 8 5.4 2.8 0.9 0.4 0.4 Nia Scott 5 4.0 6.0 1.4 1.2 0.4 Megan Bodziony 7 2.1 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 Stephanie Mayerhofer 3 3.3 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 Alana Scott 2 10.0 8.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 Lucie Castagne 4 1.0 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.0

Bryant season stats

This season, Bryant has won three games so far (3-5).

This year, the Bulldogs have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on November 17, Bryant registered its best win of the season, which was a 72-69 home victory.

This year, the Bulldogs haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Bryant has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Bryant games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Sacred Heart H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Loyola (MD) A 11:00 AM Wed, Dec 13 Fisher H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Boston College A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Bridgewater State H 2:00 PM

