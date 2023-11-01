The Brown Bears women (7-3) will next be in action on the road against the New Hampshire Wildcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Brown games

Brown's next matchup information

Opponent: New Hampshire Wildcats

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Whittemore Center

Top Brown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kyla Jones 9 17.0 3.6 2.0 1.7 0.3 48.7% (58-119) 25.0% (5-20) Grace Arnolie 10 11.7 5.0 3.3 2.0 0.0 37.9% (44-116) 26.2% (17-65) Isabella Mauricio 10 7.1 1.1 0.8 0.7 0.1 26.8% (26-97) 25.7% (18-70) Ada Anamekwe 10 7.0 4.5 0.9 1.6 1.3 50.0% (24-48) 0.0% (0-1) Alyssa Moreland 10 7.0 6.4 1.2 2.6 0.7 41.2% (28-68) 15.0% (3-20)

