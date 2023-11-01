The Brown Bears women (7-3) will next be in action on the road against the New Hampshire Wildcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Brown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 New Hampshire A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 San Diego A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 San Francisco A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Dartmouth A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Yale A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Harvard H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Cornell A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Dartmouth H 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Pennsylvania A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Princeton A 5:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Columbia A 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Princeton H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Pennsylvania H 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Harvard A 2:00 PM
Fri, Mar 1 Columbia H 4:00 PM

Brown's next matchup information

  • Opponent: New Hampshire Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Whittemore Center

Top Brown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kyla Jones 9 17.0 3.6 2.0 1.7 0.3 48.7% (58-119) 25.0% (5-20)
Grace Arnolie 10 11.7 5.0 3.3 2.0 0.0 37.9% (44-116) 26.2% (17-65)
Isabella Mauricio 10 7.1 1.1 0.8 0.7 0.1 26.8% (26-97) 25.7% (18-70)
Ada Anamekwe 10 7.0 4.5 0.9 1.6 1.3 50.0% (24-48) 0.0% (0-1)
Alyssa Moreland 10 7.0 6.4 1.2 2.6 0.7 41.2% (28-68) 15.0% (3-20)

