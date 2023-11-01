Don't be a fickle fan of the Brown Bears. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Brown team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kyla Jones 8 18.3 3.8 2.0 1.9 0.4 Grace Arnolie 8 11.9 4.6 3.4 2.4 0.0 Ada Anamekwe 8 6.9 4.4 1.0 1.5 1.4 Isabella Mauricio 8 6.1 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.1 Alyssa Moreland 8 5.1 6.0 1.0 2.6 0.5 Olivia Young 8 4.3 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.1 Gianna Aiello 7 2.1 3.3 0.0 0.1 0.7 Mya Murray 7 0.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.3 Grace Kirk 4 1.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 Mady Calhoun 7 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1

Brown season stats

Brown has put together a 5-3 record on the season so far.

The Bears are 1-2 at home and 4-1 on the road this year.

Brown registered its signature win of the season on November 12, when it took down the Georgetown Hoyas, who rank No. 122 in the RPI rankings, 45-43.

This year, the Bears haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Brown's 19 remaining games, two are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Brown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Johnson & Wales (Providence) H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UMass Lowell H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 New Hampshire A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 San Diego A 5:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 San Francisco A 4:00 PM

