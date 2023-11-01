American (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Towson Tigers.

If you're looking to go to see the American Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming American games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

American's next matchup information

Opponent: Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bender Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for American's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top American players

Shop for American gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emily Johns 8 11.1 3.1 1.3 0.6 0.1 47.4% (37-78) 27.3% (3-11) Molly Lavin 8 8.1 5.4 0.9 0.9 0.1 37.3% (22-59) 24.0% (6-25) Lauren Stack 8 7.9 4.0 2.0 1.5 0.1 38.8% (26-67) 0.0% (0-4) Anna Lemaster 8 7.4 4.3 1.3 0.9 0.0 23.1% (15-65) 26.8% (11-41) Ivy Bales 8 7.1 4.1 3.1 1.6 0.4 47.1% (24-51) 50.0% (4-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.