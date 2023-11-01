Buy Tickets for American Eagles Women's Basketball Games
American (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Towson Tigers.
If you're looking to go to see the American Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming American games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
American's next matchup information
- Opponent: Towson Tigers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Bender Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for American's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top American players
Shop for American gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Emily Johns
|8
|11.1
|3.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|47.4% (37-78)
|27.3% (3-11)
|Molly Lavin
|8
|8.1
|5.4
|0.9
|0.9
|0.1
|37.3% (22-59)
|24.0% (6-25)
|Lauren Stack
|8
|7.9
|4.0
|2.0
|1.5
|0.1
|38.8% (26-67)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Anna Lemaster
|8
|7.4
|4.3
|1.3
|0.9
|0.0
|23.1% (15-65)
|26.8% (11-41)
|Ivy Bales
|8
|7.1
|4.1
|3.1
|1.6
|0.4
|47.1% (24-51)
|50.0% (4-8)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.