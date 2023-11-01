American (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Towson Tigers.

Upcoming American games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Towson H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UMBC H 12:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Howard A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Lehigh A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bucknell H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Boston University H 11:30 AM
Sun, Jan 14 Army A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Loyola (MD) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Lehigh H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Holy Cross A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Colgate A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Lafayette H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Bucknell A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Holy Cross H 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Navy H 7:00 PM

American's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Towson Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bender Arena

Top American players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emily Johns 8 11.1 3.1 1.3 0.6 0.1 47.4% (37-78) 27.3% (3-11)
Molly Lavin 8 8.1 5.4 0.9 0.9 0.1 37.3% (22-59) 24.0% (6-25)
Lauren Stack 8 7.9 4.0 2.0 1.5 0.1 38.8% (26-67) 0.0% (0-4)
Anna Lemaster 8 7.4 4.3 1.3 0.9 0.0 23.1% (15-65) 26.8% (11-41)
Ivy Bales 8 7.1 4.1 3.1 1.6 0.4 47.1% (24-51) 50.0% (4-8)

