How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today's NCAA Men's Soccer lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between UIC and Villanova.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Villanova vs UIC
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Grand Canyon vs Utah Valley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
