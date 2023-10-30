Monday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 30.

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite once.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 70 times and won 42, or 60%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 77 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 44-33 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have won in 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Texas has won 30 of 55 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 21 Phillies L 6-1 Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler October 23 @ Phillies W 5-1 Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola October 24 @ Phillies W 4-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez October 27 @ Rangers L 6-5 Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi October 28 @ Rangers W 9-1 Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery October 30 Rangers - Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer October 31 Rangers - TBA vs TBA November 1 Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule