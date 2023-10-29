The New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Devils Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

Joel Eriksson Ek is a top offensive contributor for his team with nine points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled five goals and four assists in eight games (playing 19:28 per game).

With nine total points (1.1 per game), including two goals and seven assists through eight contests, Kaprizov is pivotal for Minnesota's attack.

This season, Mats Zuccarello has scored two goals and contributed seven assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 1-1-1 on the season, giving up nine goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 78 saves with an .897% save percentage (40th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Devils Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for New Jersey, Jack Hughes has 18 points in seven games (five goals, 13 assists).

Bratt has picked up 11 points (1.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

Tyler Toffoli has nine points for New Jersey, via six goals and three assists.

Akira Schmid's record is 1-0-1. He has conceded 10 goals (4.1 goals against average) and recorded 63 saves with an .863% save percentage (61st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 2nd 4.14 Goals Scored 3.63 9th 28th 3.71 Goals Allowed 4.13 31st 10th 33 Shots 31 15th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 35 29th 1st 40% Power Play % 13.33% 22nd 26th 73.08% Penalty Kill % 72% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.