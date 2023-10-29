How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Packers (2-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings score 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 22 per contest the Packers allow.
- The Vikings collect 354.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 338 the Packers give up per matchup.
- This season, Minnesota runs for 68.8 fewer yards per game (74.9) than Green Bay allows per contest (143.7).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Packers have forced (5).
Vikings Away Performance
- The Vikings score more points in away games (22.7 per game) than they do overall (21.6), and concede fewer points in road games (20 per game) than overall (21.7).
- The Vikings accumulate fewer yards in away games (286.3 per game) than they do overall (354.9), but also give up fewer in road games (312.3 per game) than overall (330.3).
- The Vikings pick up fewer rushing yards in away games (69.7 per game) than they do overall (74.9), and allow more (168 per game) than overall (105.6).
- On the road, the Vikings convert fewer third downs (29%) than they do overall (38.4%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (40.5%) than overall (44.7%).
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Kansas City
|L 27-20
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Chicago
|W 19-13
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|San Francisco
|W 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NBC
