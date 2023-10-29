Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 29?
Can we expect Ryan Hartman finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the New Jersey Devils at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- Hartman has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Hartman has zero points on the power play.
- Hartman averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.7%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
