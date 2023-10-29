Will Romeo Doubs pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has 23 receptions (42 targets) and leads the Packers with 258 yards receiving (43 per game) plus four TDs.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in three of six games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1

