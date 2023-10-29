Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Doubs has 23 catches for a team-high 258 yards and four TDs this season. He has been targeted 42 times.

Doubs vs. the Vikings

Doubs vs the Vikings (since 2021): 2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is allowing 224.7 yards per game this season, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Vikings have totaled 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Vikings' defense is 21st in the league in that category.

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this season.

Doubs has been targeted on 42 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (21.6% target share).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (103rd in NFL play), picking up 258 yards on 42 passes thrown his way.

In three of six games this year, Doubs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored four of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (28.6%).

Doubs has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (30.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

