How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) visit a struggling Green Bay Packers (2-4) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers have lost three games in a row.
We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Packers Insights
- The Packers average per game (21.7) than the Vikings give up (21.7).
- The Packers average 289.8 yards per game, 40.5 fewer yards than the 330.3 the Vikings give up.
- This year Green Bay averages 90.8 yards per game on the ground, 14.8 fewer than Minnesota allows (105.6).
- The Packers have seven giveaways this season, while the Vikings have nine takeaways.
Packers Home Performance
- The Packers average fewer points at home (19 per game) than they do overall (21.7), and concede more (25.5 per game) than overall (22).
- The Packers accumulate 285 yards per game at home (4.8 fewer than overall), and allow 326.5 at home (11.5 fewer than overall).
- Green Bay accumulates more passing yards at home (224 per game) than it does overall (199), and gives up fewer at home (182.5 per game) than overall (194.3).
- At home, the Packers accumulate fewer rushing yards (61 per game) than overall (90.8). They also give up more rushing yards (144 per game) than overall (143.7).
- The Packers convert 37.9% of third downs at home (3.4% less than overall), and concede on 35.5% of third downs at home (0.2% less than overall).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/28/2023
|Detroit
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/9/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 17-13
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Denver
|L 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
