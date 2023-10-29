The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) visit a struggling Green Bay Packers (2-4) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

Packers Insights

  • The Packers average 289.8 yards per game, 40.5 fewer yards than the 330.3 the Vikings give up.
  • This year Green Bay averages 90.8 yards per game on the ground, 14.8 fewer than Minnesota allows (105.6).
  • The Packers have seven giveaways this season, while the Vikings have nine takeaways.

Packers Home Performance

  • The Packers average fewer points at home (19 per game) than they do overall (21.7), and concede more (25.5 per game) than overall (22).
  • The Packers accumulate 285 yards per game at home (4.8 fewer than overall), and allow 326.5 at home (11.5 fewer than overall).
  • Green Bay accumulates more passing yards at home (224 per game) than it does overall (199), and gives up fewer at home (182.5 per game) than overall (194.3).
  • At home, the Packers accumulate fewer rushing yards (61 per game) than overall (90.8). They also give up more rushing yards (144 per game) than overall (143.7).
  • The Packers convert 37.9% of third downs at home (3.4% less than overall), and concede on 35.5% of third downs at home (0.2% less than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/28/2023 Detroit L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video
10/9/2023 at Las Vegas L 17-13 ABC/ESPN
10/22/2023 at Denver L 19-17 CBS
10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX
11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX
11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS
11/19/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

