Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Lambeau Field, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Green Bay Packers (2-4) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report.

The Packers' last outing finished in a 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Vikings played the San Francisco 49ers in their last outing, winning 22-17.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Watson WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Yosuah Nijman OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Preston Smith LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Myers OL Ankle Questionable Devonte Wyatt DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Luke Musgrave TE Ankle Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kene Nwangwu RB Illness Out Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Out T.J. Hockenson TE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Questionable Ezra Cleveland OG Foot Questionable

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Packers Season Insights

With 289.8 total yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 26th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 16th, allowing 338 total yards per game.

The Packers are compiling 21.7 points per game on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 22 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

With 199 passing yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, giving up 194.3 passing yards per game.

Green Bay ranks 24th in rushing yards per game (90.8), but it has been worse defensively, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 143.7 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

At -2, the Packers have the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with five forced turnovers (27th in NFL) and seven turnovers committed (ninth in NFL).

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-120), Packers (+100)

Vikings (-120), Packers (+100) Total: 41.5 points

