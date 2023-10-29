Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Lambeau Field.

See player props for the Vikings' and Packers' best players in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Vikings-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +750

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +750

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 36.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) A.J. Dillon - 42.5 (-113) - Jordan Love 219.5 (-113) 13.5 (-106) - Christian Watson - - 44.5 (-113) Romeo Doubs - - 38.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 31.5 (-113)

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jordan Addison - - 61.5 (-113) Cam Akers - 28.5 (-113) - Kirk Cousins 253.5 (-113) - - T.J. Hockenson - - 55.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 44.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) K.J. Osborn - - 38.5 (-113) Brandon Powell - - 25.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.