Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Keenan Allen against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson is a matchup to watch in Week 8, when the Chargers face the Bears at SoFi Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|88
|14.7
|5
|31
|12.28
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen's team-high 574 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 64 targets) with four touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Los Angeles has 1,514 (252.3 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Chargers' scoring average on offense is 24 points per game, 15th in the league.
- Los Angeles ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 35.5 pass attempts per contest (213 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Chargers pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 35 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.
Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Jaylon Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fourth-to-last in the league with 1,800 passing yards allowed (257.1 per game).
- This year, the Bears rank 29th in the NFL with 26.9 points allowed per contest, and they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 339.4 given up per game.
- Chicago has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Bears have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Jaylon Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|64
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|46
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.5
|11
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|574
|15
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|95.7
|3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|211
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.