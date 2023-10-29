K.J. Osborn has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers give up 194.3 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Osborn's stat line this season displays 22 catches for 261 yards and two scores. He puts up 37.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 37 times.

Osborn vs. the Packers

Osborn vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 35.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 35.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 194.3 passing yards the Packers allow per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense ranks fourth in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (six total passing TDs).

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-111)

Osborn Receiving Insights

Osborn, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of seven games this year.

Osborn has 13.2% of his team's target share (37 targets on 280 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (77th in NFL).

Osborn has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Osborn (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 18.4% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

