Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 224.7 per game.

This season, Love has passed for 1,263 yards (210.5 per game) for Green Bay, collecting 10 touchdown passes with seven picks. With his legs, Love has 130 rushing yards (plus two TDs) on 21 totes, producing 21.7 rushing yards per game.

Love vs. the Vikings

Love vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 23.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 23.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 224.7 passing yards the Vikings allow per outing makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Vikings have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in league play.

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 216.5 (-118)

216.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Love Passing Insights

Love has finished above his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities this year.

The Packers, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.2% of the time while running 42.8%.

Love's 6.5 yards per attempt rank 23rd in the NFL.

Love has completed at least one touchdown pass in five of six games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has 85.7% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (12).

Love has passed 33 times out of his 193 total attempts while in the red zone (61.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Love Rushing Insights

Love hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his six opportunities this season (66.7%).

Love has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has three red zone carries for 14.3% of the team share (his team runs on 38.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-31 / 180 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 16-for-30 / 182 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 23-for-36 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-44 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 14-for-25 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

