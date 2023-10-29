Should you bet on Alexander Mattison getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mattison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 359 yards (51.3 per game).

Mattison has also caught 20 passes for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns this season.

Mattison has not scored a rushing touchdown in seven games.

He has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0

Rep Alexander Mattison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.