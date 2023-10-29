With the Green Bay Packers playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Aaron Jones a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has 22 carries for 94 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Jones has also tacked on six catches for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones has had one game with a rushing TD.

In one of three games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0

