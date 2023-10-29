A.J. Dillon will be facing the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Dillon has generated a team-high 255 yards on the ground after receiving 79 carries (42.5 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. Dillon also figures as a receiver, catching five balls for 59 yards (9.8 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dillon and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dillon vs. the Vikings

Dillon vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 50.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 50.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Vikings have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 105.6 rushing yards the Vikings concede per outing makes them the 15th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

The Vikings' defense is ranked 19th in the NFL with six rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Packers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Packers Player Previews

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dillon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in six opportunities this season.

The Packers have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 145 rushes this season. He's handled 79 of those carries (54.5%).

Dillon has one rushing touchdown this year in six games played.

He has one touchdown this season (7.1% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (57.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.