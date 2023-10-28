If you are looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 play in Week 9, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup, and picking Oklahoma State (-7.5) over Cincinnati against the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 9 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 19 points

Oklahoma State by 19 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: West Virginia +7 vs. UCF

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights

West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 0.5 points

UCF by 0.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Iowa State -3 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears

Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa State by 8.4 points

Iowa State by 8.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 9 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 65.5 - Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks

Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Total: 60.9 points

60.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 60 - West Virginia vs. UCF

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights

West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights Projected Total: 57.6 points

57.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Iowa State vs. Baylor

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears

Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears Projected Total: 49.8 points

49.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 9 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Oklahoma 7-0 (4-0 Big 12) 43.1 / 16.1 496.9 / 359.9 Texas 6-1 (3-1 Big 12) 34.4 / 17.4 468.4 / 333.1 Kansas State 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) 36.9 / 18.1 474.7 / 363.1 Oklahoma State 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) 29.1 / 26.0 404.4 / 404.6 Iowa State 4-3 (3-1 Big 12) 23.0 / 20.0 328.9 / 329.3 Kansas 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) 35.4 / 27.4 443.1 / 396.1 BYU 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) 27.6 / 24.3 301.9 / 396.7 West Virginia 4-3 (2-2 Big 12) 29.3 / 26.3 394.0 / 365.9 Baylor 3-4 (2-2 Big 12) 23.1 / 30.0 400.3 / 398.4 TCU 4-4 (2-3 Big 12) 29.4 / 23.0 464.9 / 379.5 Texas Tech 3-5 (2-3 Big 12) 30.0 / 25.4 407.4 / 366.5 Houston 3-4 (1-3 Big 12) 28.9 / 31.3 407.9 / 419.3 UCF 3-4 (0-4 Big 12) 34.1 / 28.3 499.6 / 395.1 Cincinnati 2-5 (0-4 Big 12) 27.0 / 26.0 444.9 / 343.1

