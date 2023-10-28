How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) face the Miami Heat (1-1) on October 28, 2023.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves made 49% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Minnesota went 27-13 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Timberwolves were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat ranked 27th.
- Last year, the Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allowed.
- Minnesota had a 36-21 record last season when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves posted 115.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 115.6 points per contest.
- Minnesota ceded 115 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 116.6 away from home.
- The Timberwolves drained 12.3 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than they averaged away from home (12). When it came to three-point percentage, they shot 35.5% at home and 37.6% on the road.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|Questionable
|Calf
