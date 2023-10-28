The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN

BSN and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 106 - Timberwolves 98

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4.5)

Heat (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 204.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Last year, the Timberwolves were 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and 18th defensively (115.8 points conceded).

Last season, Minnesota was 23rd in the league in rebounds (41.9 per game) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7).

The Timberwolves were eighth in the league in assists (26.2 per game) last year.

Last year, Minnesota was fourth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.8 per game) but fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).

Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves were 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2) last year. They were 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.