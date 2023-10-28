The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Stadium in a battle of MVFC opponents.

Illinois State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 18th-best in scoring offense (34.1 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (19.6 points allowed per game). Northern Iowa ranks 50th with 370.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 56th with 341.7 total yards given up per game on defense.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Illinois State 370.0 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.0 (29th) 341.7 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (30th) 105.9 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (23rd) 264.1 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.3 (41st) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 1,826 yards on 134-of-217 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has rushed for 293 yards on 71 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Harrison Bey-Buie has racked up 43 carries and totaled 209 yards with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee leads his squad with 647 receiving yards on 37 catches with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has caught 22 passes and compiled 259 receiving yards (37.0 per game).

Sergio Morancy's 16 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 253 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 1,528 yards (218.3 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 136 rushing yards on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Mason Blakemore has 556 rushing yards on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

Cole Mueller has piled up 265 yards on 65 carries, scoring four times.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 649 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 45 catches and seven touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 327 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Eddie Kasper's 27 receptions have turned into 225 yards and one touchdown.

