Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Northern Iowa Panthers play the Illinois State Redbirds at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Panthers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Northern Iowa (-5.3)
|53.1
|Northern Iowa 29, Illinois State 24
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, nine Panthers games went over the point total.
Illinois State Betting Info (2022)
- The Redbirds won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- A total of four of Redbirds games last season went over the point total.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Illinois State
|34.1
|19.6
|38.5
|16.0
|28.3
|24.3
|Northern Iowa
|24.4
|26.1
|29.3
|25.0
|20.8
|27.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.