When the Northern Iowa Panthers play the Illinois State Redbirds at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Panthers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-5.3) 53.1 Northern Iowa 29, Illinois State 24

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Panthers games went over the point total.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of four of Redbirds games last season went over the point total.

Panthers vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 34.1 19.6 38.5 16.0 28.3 24.3 Northern Iowa 24.4 26.1 29.3 25.0 20.8 27.0

