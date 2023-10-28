The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, face the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Conley tallied 11 points in his previous game, which ended in a 97-94 loss against the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Conley's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Over 2.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 109.8 points per game last season made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last year, giving up 41.9 per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat were 14th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.6 per contest.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Mike Conley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 31 9 4 8 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.