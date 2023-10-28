The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-4) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the outing.

Offensively, Iowa State ranks 106th in the FBS with 328.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (329.3 yards allowed per contest). With 400.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Baylor ranks 59th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 98th, giving up 398.4 total yards per contest.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Iowa State vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -3 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Iowa State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cyclones rank -70-worst with 356.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 73rd by allowing 378.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

Over the last three contests, the Cyclones rank -1-worst in scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and 11th-worst in scoring defense (24.7 points per game allowed).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Iowa State, who ranks -25-worst in passing offense (193.7 passing yards per game) and -12-worst in passing defense (226 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three games.

Despite sporting the 103rd-ranked run offense over the last three contests (162.7 rushing yards per game), the Cyclones rank -6-worst in run defense over that stretch (152.3 rushing yards ceded per game).

The Cyclones have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Iowa State has hit the over once.

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

In Iowa State's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Iowa State has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cyclones have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has 263 rushing yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 218 yards (31.1 per game).

Jayden Higgins' 438 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 23 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 44 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 11 catches for 173 yards, an average of 24.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Zach Lovett leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and five tackles.

Iowa State's top-tackler, Beau Freyler, has 48 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three interceptions this year.

Jeremiah Cooper leads the team with five interceptions, while also recording 28 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

