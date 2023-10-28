A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) face off against the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Cyclones are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-3) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-2.5) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Iowa State vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Baylor has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.