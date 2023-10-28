Big 12 foes match up when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) and the Baylor Bears (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Iowa State is putting up 23 points per game offensively this season (101st in the FBS), and is allowing 20 points per game (34th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, Baylor is compiling 400.3 total yards per game (59th-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (398.4 total yards given up per game).

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Iowa State vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Iowa State Baylor 328.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (74th) 329.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.4 (80th) 117.3 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.6 (110th) 211.6 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.7 (29th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 60% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has 263 rushing yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 61 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game).

Jayden Higgins' 438 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has totaled 23 catches and three touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 44 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's 11 grabs have yielded 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,236 yards on 61.4% passing while recording five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 63 times for 255 yards (36.4 per game).

Richard Reese has racked up 241 yards (on 52 carries) with two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has registered 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 453 (64.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught 20 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (52.1 per game).

Drake Dabney's 27 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

