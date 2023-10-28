The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) and Baylor Bears (3-4) will battle in a clash of Big 12 rivals at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Iowa State vs. Baylor?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Iowa State 29, Baylor 21
  • Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Cyclones have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Baylor has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The Bears have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Iowa State (-3)
  • Iowa State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cyclones covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Baylor owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • Iowa State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 47.5 points twice this season.
  • There have been four Baylor games that have ended with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
  • Iowa State averages 23 points per game against Baylor's 23.1, totaling 1.4 points under the game's over/under of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43 41.5 44.5
Implied Total AVG 25 23.3 26.7
ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.4 53.4 53.5
Implied Total AVG 32.5 33.8 30
ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-3 2-0

