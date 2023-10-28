The matchups in a Week 9 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Iowa include the Iowa State Cyclones taking on the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Stetson Hatters at Drake Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Iowa State (-3)

