Pioneer League foes meet when the Drake Bulldogs (4-3) and the Stetson Hatters (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake ranks 86th in scoring offense (21.6 points per game) and 97th in scoring defense (30.9 points allowed per game) this season. Stetson has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 34.6 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, compiling 24 points per contest (64th-ranked).

Drake vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Drake Stetson 367.1 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (76th) 328.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (37th) 85.6 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.7 (82nd) 281.6 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (46th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has thrown for 1,872 yards (267.4 ypg) to lead Drake, completing 56.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has racked up 306 yards on 76 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Christian Galvan has piled up 159 yards on 61 carries, scoring one time.

Mitchell January's 372 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 15 catches and four touchdowns.

Trey Radocha has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 43.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Colin Howard has a total of 270 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has put up 910 passing yards, or 130 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.5% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with four interceptions.

Kaderris Roberts has run for 326 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Devon Brewer has racked up 90 carries and totaled 283 yards with five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has totaled 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 427 (61 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has three touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has put together a 308-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 21 passes on 21 targets.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's 14 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 252 yards.

