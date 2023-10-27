As they get ready to take on the Washington Capitals (2-3-1) on Friday, October 27 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Boldy LW Out Upper Body Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Charlie Lindgren G Out Undisclosed Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nic Dowd C Questionable Upper Body Rasmus Sandin D Questionable Undisclosed

Wild vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 25 goals on the season (4.2 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Minnesota has conceded 25 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in the league.

Their 0 goal differential is 14th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

Washington ranks 30th in the league with 12 goals scored (two per game).

Their -11 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Wild vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-115) Wild (-105) 6

