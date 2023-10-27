When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mats Zuccarello light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Zuccarello has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

