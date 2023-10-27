Wild vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) meet at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals took down the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their most recent outing, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Friday's hockey action.
Wild vs. Capitals Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Wild 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Wild vs Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Wild Player Props
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a 3-3-1 record this season and are -1-1 in games that have needed overtime.
- Minnesota has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Wild have scored more than two goals in five games, earning five points from those contests.
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in four games. The Wild finished 1-2-1 in those matchups (three points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|30th
|2
|Goals Scored
|3.86
|4th
|28th
|3.83
|Goals Allowed
|4.43
|32nd
|28th
|26.8
|Shots
|29.6
|21st
|8th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|35.3
|29th
|29th
|10.53%
|Power Play %
|16%
|18th
|30th
|69.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|26th
Wild vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
