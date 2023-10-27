Calen Addison will be among those in action Friday when his Minnesota Wild play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Addison intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Calen Addison vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Through seven games this season, Addison has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in three of seven games this season, Addison has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Addison has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

Addison's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Addison has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Addison Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

