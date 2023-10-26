When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Patrick Maroon score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Maroon has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

