LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

James, in his last game, had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 119-107 loss to the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on James' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-118)

Over 20.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+108)

Over 7.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns allowed 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the league.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the NBA.

Defensively, the Suns conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 29 16 6 6 3 0 0

