The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) are 6.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Monday, October 23, 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1). An over/under of 44 points has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the 49ers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Vikings.

Vikings vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-6.5) 44 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-7) 44 -310 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Minnesota has won twice against the spread this year.

One Minnesota game (out of six) has hit the over this season.

San Francisco has posted a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1-1).

Three of San Francisco's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Kirk Cousins 232.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (-105) - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 48.5 (-118) - Alexander Mattison - - 45.5 (-111) - 18.5 (-115) - Jordan Addison - - - - 48.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

