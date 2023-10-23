Kirk Cousins vs. Brock Purdy in Week 7: Vikings vs. 49ers Preview, Stats
With the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) squaring off on October 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.
Vikings vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Kirk Cousins vs. Brock Purdy Matchup
|Kirk Cousins
|2023 Stats
|Brock Purdy
|6
|Games Played
|6
|67.2%
|Completion %
|67.5%
|1,679 (279.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,396 (232.7)
|14
|Touchdowns
|10
|4
|Interceptions
|1
|17 (2.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|31 (5.2)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Kirk Cousins Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 238.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
49ers Defensive Stats
- This season, the 49ers have been getting it done on defense, with 14.5 points allowed per game (second in NFL).
- When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco's D has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 1,187 total passing yards allowed (197.8 per game).
- Against the run, the 49ers are top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 481 total rushing yards allowed (80.2 allowed per game). They also rank sixth in rushing touchdowns allowed (three).
- On defense, San Francisco is 12th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.5%. It is 24th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 63.6%.
Brock Purdy Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 236.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Vikings Defensive Stats
- This year, the 49ers' defensive unit has been looking good this season, as it ranks second in the league with 87 points allowed (14.5 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco's D has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 1,187 total passing yards allowed (197.8 per game).
- Against the run, the 49ers' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 481 total rushing yards allowed (80.2 per game).
- Defensively, San Francisco ranks 24th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 63.6%. It is 24th in third-down percentage allowed at 37.5%.
