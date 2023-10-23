Will Josh Oliver pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Oliver will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Oliver has eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 64 yards and one TD, averaging 12.8 yards per game.

Oliver, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0

Rep Josh Oliver with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.