The Green Bay Packers (2-3) will play the Denver Broncos (1-5) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Packers favored by 1 point. The over/under is 44.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Packers/Broncos game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Packers vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In five games this year, the Packers have been winning after the first quarter two times and have trailed three times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Broncos have led in three games and have trailed in three games.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Green Bay's offense is averaging four points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering seven points on average in the second quarter.

The Broncos have been outscored in the second quarter four times and won two times in six games this season.

3rd Quarter

In five games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 9.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 2.2 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

The Broncos have lost the third quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Packers have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing eight points on average in that quarter.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Packers vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in three games (1-2).

The Broncos have been winning three times (0-3 in those games) and have been behind three times (1-2) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

The Packers have won the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in one game, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 16 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 10.2 points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have been outscored in the second half four times and outscored their opponent in the second half two times in six games this season.

