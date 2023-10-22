Best Bets, Odds for the Packers vs. Broncos Game – Week 7
The Denver Broncos (1-5) host the Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Packers vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Packers winning by a considerably larger margin (7.8 points). Take the Packers.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- This is the first time this season the Packers are playing as the moneyline favorite.
- Green Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The Broncos have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Denver has been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Other Week 7 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (-1)
- The Packers have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-5-1).
- Denver is winless against the spread when it has played as 1-point underdogs or more (0-2).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45)
- Green Bay and Denver combine to average 0.9 fewer points per game than the total of 45 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 10.9 more points per game (55.9) than this game's total of 45 points.
- Packers games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Broncos' six games with a set total.
Dontayvion Wicks Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|19.0
|1
Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|217.5
|12
|25.0
|0
